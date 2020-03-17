Tom Hanks To Star In The Most Challenging Role Of His Career

Hollywood star, Tom Hanks, is one of the greatest actors of his generation, featuring in 69 movies, but the man who played Forrest Gump might just be in the middle of, by far, the most challenging role of his entire acting career - a Coronavirus sufferer.

Hanks seems to have been around forever. He's been an ever-present in Hollywood since making his debut in 1984 in 'Splash'.

Amongst others, he's played HIV-infected lawyer, Andrew Beckett, in 'Philadelphia', space exploration commander, Jim Lovell, in 'Apollo 13', he took part in the carnage of the Second World War in 'Saving Private Ryan', battled with a urinary infection as a prison officer in 'The Green Mile', was shipwrecked on a Pacific Island in 'Cast Away', was an FBI agent chasing a con man in (the somewhat topically-named) 'Catch Me If You Can', and was trapped inside John F. Kennedy airport in 'The Terminal'.

All those productions had their own particular elements of danger, but the Coronavirus is a different kettle of fish.

Hanks now finds himself in the most dangerous period of his career, and one which will take all of his artistic talent and vast experience for him to survive.

He plays himself, in a story about how he contracted the Coronavirus virus, and his struggle to come to terms with it, and eventually beat it, if he does .

TheSpoof.com wishes him well, and hopes that he makes a swift recovery, but, if he doesn't, well, that's the way the cookie crumbles, isn't it?