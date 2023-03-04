Dragging Away the Preacher’s Robes

This just in for churches in Kentucky and Tennessee and other “kiss my grits” states … preachers, pastors, reverends, and whatever else Christian clergy call themselves, will no longer be allowed to wear religious vestments of any kind … due to a new anti-drag law.

Broad definition of what “drag” is says that anything a person wears “that hereunto shall not be classified as male outer garment wear shall heretofore and ad naseum is bad and shall give a person a lifetime of jail time unless they change clothes – and make it quick, bub!”

Oddly-worded law, but this is Kentucky after all … tough to weedwhack through that accent.

It basically says that clergy “dress up” too, so they can’t do that anymore. The priest has to wear his street clothes – no robes or braided belts or crowns of thorns or pointy hats or white gloves or codpieces – not a single one!

The Christian majority hate when their Laws of Hatred backfire and have to include themselves, otherwise, the law wouldn’t be divinely “written in stone”.

So when you’re at church next time, why not wear your basketball uniform? It’s not “drag” because it’s needed for sports, and maybe that’s where you’re headed after church, the preacher and his god don’t know where you’re going.

Hopefully, this will turn all churches into the jokes they’ve always been, and maybe the congregation can finally sing-a-along to some better songs that don’t mention Jesus even once.

How about something by Kiss or Elton John or any hair metal band from the 1980s or … shit, they’re all drag! I’m staying home and dragging my ass all over my crucifix.