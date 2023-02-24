Tennessee to Ban Gays From Being in Drag Shows and Damaging Public Morals

The Tennessee legislature, according to CCN, is passing a law to ban Drag show performers - basically banning drag shows.

(And the Governor is ready to sign the Bill.)

The law makes it a Felony for any person to be a Male or Female Impersonator' - and provide Entertainment of a 'prurient interest'.

(A Drag Queen scratching her Ass would be violating this law).

There will be no Constitutional Right of Freedom of Speech for Gay

Drag performers. They will all have to leave one of the most illiterate states in the U. S.

Apparently Ultraconservative Republicans - having got rid of Abortion - now want to put Gays back in the closet.

Good luck with that.

Thousands of men solicit Prostitutes in Tennessee, and it is not a Felony - they get a warning or a fine.

Gays who give a little light, Tasteless Entertainment will lose their living - and become Felony Criminals - if defiant of the Law.

Ru Paul is reported to have said - “What the F**K - I thought Republicans were supposed to be Pro - business.

The Drag business in the U. S. generate several billion dollars a year.

We are forming a Drag Lobby!

There will be High Heels in the Supreme Court before this is over! "

(Lance Bottomly - Hollywood - where outrage is great!)