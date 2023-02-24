Tennessee to Ban Gays From Being in Drag Shows and Damaging Public Morals

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 24 February 2023

image for Tennessee to Ban Gays From Being in Drag Shows and Damaging Public Morals
You can't dress like that, sweetie - Tell it to the hand, bitch!

The Tennessee legislature, according to CCN, is passing a law to ban Drag show performers - basically banning drag shows.

(And the Governor is ready to sign the Bill.)

The law makes it a Felony for any person to be a Male or Female Impersonator' - and provide Entertainment of a 'prurient interest'.

(A Drag Queen scratching her Ass would be violating this law).

There will be no Constitutional Right of Freedom of Speech for Gay

Drag performers. They will all have to leave one of the most illiterate states in the U. S.

Apparently Ultraconservative Republicans - having got rid of Abortion - now want to put Gays back in the closet.

Good luck with that.

Thousands of men solicit Prostitutes in Tennessee, and it is not a Felony - they get a warning or a fine.

Gays who give a little light, Tasteless Entertainment will lose their living - and become Felony Criminals - if defiant of the Law.

Ru Paul is reported to have said - “What the F**K - I thought Republicans were supposed to be Pro - business.

The Drag business in the U. S. generate several billion dollars a year.

We are forming a Drag Lobby!

There will be High Heels in the Supreme Court before this is over! "

(Lance Bottomly - Hollywood - where outrage is great!)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Homophobia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more