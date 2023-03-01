Governor of Tennessee Plans To Sign Anti-Drag Bill In Full Drag

Nashville, TN – Suffice it to say that Governor Bill Lee absolutely hates the high school picture of him circulating the Internet dressed in women’s clothing.

When asked whether he dressed in drag in a 1977 yearbook photo, he angrily responded, “What a ridiculous question that is. Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children…”

So taking the opportunity to address this seemingly hypocritical and absolutely embarrassing situation, Mr. Lee has indicated that once the anti-drag bill passes the Republican-controlled legislature then he will sign it while dressed in the same outfit he wore almost fifty years ago.

As it was communicated to us, Mr. Lee will do this to show onlookers and skeptics that he was not in fact adorning the uniform of a drag queen.

However painful the decision is for the governor to sign such a bill and make it law, especially to the statewide affected LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, many of the drag show patrons and performers we spoke with were in fact not upset by his decision to dress as he did back in the 20th century.

For instance, a local resident named MyMia MyPia was quoted as saying, “Wooooo-weeeeee!!! Is he gonna do any poses?! Bring me them sweet ass hips right down over here! I hope he walk like he talk! I hope them bird legs go spread eagle…!” Another local resident who said they went by Kiki Humana El Mymana seemingly chimed in with, “Oh my Lord! And he’s gonna wear that cutey patootie pearl necklace! Oh no he won’t! He gonna make me go crazy up in here!”

Word has it that Instagram and Facebook pages are currently in the works in case anyone, including the governor himself, would like to submit more drag pictures. The LGBTQIA+ communities are on edge for what’s next to come as we speak.