Burger King Is Honoring The LGBTQ Community With It's New Spicy Flaming Hot Double Meat Whopper Burger

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

MIAMI BEACH, Florida - (Fast Food Satire) - Burger King has always been a friend of the LGBTQ community recently donating over 3,000 Whopper Burgers to the homeless, needy, and hungry gays and lesbians of south Florida.

And in keeping with their decades tradition, BK has just developed their new Spicy Flaming Hot Double Meat Burger, which includes jalapeno peppers, Habanero peppers, ghost peppers, and chili pequin peppers.

Info guru Andy Cohen stated that one of the new burgers contains 4,252 calories, 37 grams of trans fat, and 53 grams of sodium, plus a tad of green food coloring.

One individual who tried one said that it pretty near sizzled her ovaries, her cervix, and parts of her labia minora.

The burger does come with a disclaimer stating that eating one could possibly cause one to yell at the top of his or her lungs like he or she has never, ever yelled before.

SIDENOTE: BK suggests that when ordering one of their new Spicy Flaming Hot Double Meat Burger, that you ask the counter employee for at least three 20 ounce bottles of water.