The San Francisco City Council Votes Down The City's New Gay Slogan

Wednesday, 1 February 2023

16.9% of Frisco's residents are positively livid.

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - The Wild Whispers News Agency writes that the S.F. City Council has voted down the city's new proposed gay slogan.

Council Member Greggy Skywax, told WWNA reporter Margarita Mixx, who has a gay grandmother (maternal side), that the council voted 6 to 4 to shoot down the new propsed city slogan, which was, "Come To Frisco - We're Not All Gay."

Skywax, who is not gay, but one of his nephews, Mickey Ellerbicky is, commented that the City By The Bay, has the highest resident percentage of gays and lesbians in the entire nation (16.9%).

Meanwhile, San Francisco resident John Fisher, who owns the Oakland A's baseball team, and is one of the richest S.F. residents stated, "Look, I get all kinds of interesting fans coming to see my team play, gays, lesbians, atheists, Jews, octogenarians, and they all buy hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts, beer, A's caps, Margaritas, and M&Ms, so I am not going to offend anyone, pure and simple. So play ball y'all!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

HomophobiaSan Francisco

