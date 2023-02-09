Pardon the language, but Pussy Ass Bitch is a direct quote used by a celebrity wife to describe Donald J. Trump, he of Mar-a-Lago. The title was posted on Twitter (rumored as a stiff competitor of The Spoof), and somehow, Mr. Trump asked that the description be removed from Twitter. So naturally, Mr. Trump felt offended, and since he was running for President of the United States, such a quote might lead him to lose the election.

A side-bar question is: If Donald Trump had not been running for the office of President of the United States, would he consider Pussy Ass Bitch, as okay?

Seems Twitter had to think about removing the quote. And think about it. And after four days, Twitter decided to take down the quote. Pussy Ass Bitch was removed from Twitter.

Trump lost the election, and some people, including Trump, blame Twitter’s Pussy Ass Bitch quote for Trump’s loss. Like: Boo-hoo!

So now, the Republican held House of Representatives is holding House hearings, raking Twitter executives over the coals, and questioning their actions.

So what’s to really question? Melania Trump isn’t complaining. Neither are Hillary Clinton, Michael Cohen, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, etc.

So eventually, Pussy Ass Bitch will be a forgotten description of Donald. J. Trump.

And a: Who? What? Can’t remember! Title.

