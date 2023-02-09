Don The Con Trump Says The Only Way He Won't Run In 2024 Is If He Is Kidnapped By A Central American Drug Cartel

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 February 2023

image for Don The Con Trump Says The Only Way He Won't Run In 2024 Is If He Is Kidnapped By A Central American Drug Cartel
DUCK DUNG, Alabama - (Satire News) - The evil shithead (i.e. Trump) was in his favorite American town of Duck Dung.

He spoke in a Walmart parking lot to a crowd that was estimated to be between 17 and 26 individuals: including 4 security guards.

Trump, of course disputed those estimates and he noted that the actual number of people in the crowd was somewhere between 800,000 and 1.4 million, (still think the orange asshole isn't delusional???) [SOUNDS OF LAUGHTER].

When the punk that Stormy Daniels called, "Itty Bitty Fuckhead," said that the only way, THE ONLY WAY that he will not run in 2024 is if he is kidnapped by a Central American drug cartel.

SIDENOTE: When Brit comedian Ricky Gervais heard that he simply said, "Hmmmmmmm..."

