It's Official: Trump Has Erectile Dysfunction

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 9 February 2023

image for It's Official: Trump Has Erectile Dysfunction
Marjorie Taylor Greene noted that the Trumpturd's pecker looks like an acorn.

CHICAGO - (Satire News) - The Chicago Institute of Sexual Dysfunction has just verified that Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, 75, is afflicted with Erectile Dysfunction or in layman's terms - a limp noodle.

A spokesperson for the institute stated that on a scale of 1 to 10 with a 1 being the worst case of ED, Trump's number is a 1.2.

Trump's estranged wife Melania "The Slovenian Sultress" Trump, and Stormy "The Fine Piece of Ass" Daniels both have pointed out that the Donalds tiny prick is about the size of a little bitty Tootsie Roll (1.3 inches).

Meanwhile old "Shit For Brains" Trump insists that even if his pecker is tiny-as-hell, he can still grab a woman's pussy and make her squeal as if she has her tit caught in a vise.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more