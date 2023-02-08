GOP Maven Ann "Trigger Face" Coulter Says That Donald "Tangerine" Trump Makes Diaper Rash Look Cute

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 8 February 2023

image for GOP Maven Ann "Trigger Face" Coulter Says That Donald "Tangerine" Trump Makes Diaper Rash Look Cute
Ann is 61, but she says she feels like she's 81.

MANHATTAN, New York - (Satire News) - One of the ugliest women in America, Ann Coulter, recently told Anderson Cooper that Donald Trump is such an asshole shithead that he makes a diaper rash look cute.

Coulter also revealed that "Toxic" Trump has come on to her a total of 27 times, including three times in the parking lot of a D.C. McDonalds.

Cooper asked her if Trump had ever grabbed her tits (breasts). She smiled and said that he had grabbed her right knocker 16 times and her left knocker 11 times.

He then asked the bleached blonde if he had ever grabbed her pussy. Coulter blushed and answered that he did, 23 times without her permission and 7 times with her permission.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Ann CoulterDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more