Yes, There Really Is A Trump Superstore And Other Horrfying News...

Trump Says Democrats ‘ Weaponized His Tax Returns While Simultaneously Boasting That The Records Show What A Clever Businessman He Is.

I think it rather shows what a con artist, non-patriot and lousy Ex-President he is.

Tesla Driver Found Asleep At The Wheel As Car Reached 70 mph On Highway, Report Says.

Which caused a huge surge in the sales of Google self driving cars.

Old Men Helped Cause The Soviet Union’s Collapse.

And Putin, true to form, is continuing that tradition.

We Found Out The Real Reason Twilight Zone Was Canceled After Just Five Seasons.

Because Rod Serling disappeared into the Outer Limits...

Monica Lewinsky Remembers The Hilarious Advice She Got From Barbara Walters.

“Don’t let your President get caught with his pants down!!!”

Lukaschenko Gives Himself Permission To Remain In Belarussian Parliament For Life Just Like Putin.

Yeah, no sense in asking what the other 9.34 million people of the country think about that...

Or ‘Monkey see, monkey do!!!!’

Trump Declared In Presidential Debate That He Closed Down His Chinese Account. He Didn’t.

He says it was only because he thought the Yuan was a Mexican dollar.

Pardoned Gun Waving Couple Who Were Paranoid About The BLM Protestors Marching Through Their Neighborhood Won’t Get Guns Back, Fine Refunded.

They were, however, hired by a Producer to replace Bruce Willis in the latest ‘Die Hard’ movie.

I Visited A Trump Superstore Full Of MAGA Bobbleheads.

...and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were there in real life...

Lauren’s souvenir was even titled ‘Boebert The Bobblehead’!

Deepest Hole On Earth Led To Remarkable Discovery

Wow, China really is on the other side of the earth! That disputes what all those Flat Earthers are screaming about. It also gives China a way to sneak more illegal aliens and spies over to us!

NASA Chief says China could claim the moon as its own territory if it beats the US to the lunar surface.

You can bet they’d get right to work building a second Great Wall Of China around it!

Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Doesn’t See Himself Returning To Working As A Royal.

He can see himself spending all that money his Mum left him though!