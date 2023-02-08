The Habitual MoFoing Liar (Trump) Says He Just Bought a Used Spy Balloon From China

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 8 February 2023

image for The Habitual MoFoing Liar (Trump) Says He Just Bought a Used Spy Balloon From China
Trump said that his used Chinese spy balloon is currently hovering over Delaware.

MAR-A-LAGO - (Satire News) - The piece-of-shit asshole, who the BBC says lies more than the entire population of the United Kingdom combined has just made another of his thousands of lying lies.

The tax-evader, who swinded millions and millions from the American taxpayers; even GOPers and GOPettes, is now putting out that he has just purchased a used spy balloon from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump told his ass-kissing Fox News pal, Greg "The Creature" Gutfeld, that he purchased the spy balloon for $919.

Melania's soon-to-be ex-husband noted that the balloon was shipped by UPS to his gigantic fucking mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

SIDENOTE: Ricky Gervais has said that Don The Con lies like woodpecckers peck wood. (And that's a FUCKING lot!)

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

