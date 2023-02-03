Redneck Debate Between Trump And Biden

BILLINGSGATE POST: Comparisons are onerous. Good vs Evil. Dark vs Light. Chicken vs Egg. Quasimodo vs Esmeralda: We could go on and on. But with the future of the free World at stake, the 2024 battle between Trump and Biden for the Presidency of the United States could be the grand daddy of them all.

Imagine the red neck debate between Trump and Biden:

Trump: “You’re so old your Halloween pumpkin has more teeth than you have.”

Biden: “You’ve been married three times and still have the same in-laws.”

Trump: “You think loading the dishwasher means getting your wife drunk.”

Biden: “You couldn’t marry your high school sweetheart because it was against the law.”

Trump: “You let your 14-year-old daughter smoke at the dinner table in front of her kids.”

Biden: “You think a woman is out of your league because she bowls on a different night.”

Trump: “One of your kids was born on a pool table.”

And in closing:

Biden: “If I was to sneak into Mar-a-Lago and make love to your wife while you were off golfin’ and she got pregnant and had a baby, would that make us kin?”

Trump: “Well, I don’t know about kin, but it would make us even.”

Dr. Slim: “Gentlemen, start your engines.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Can’t wait to see their wheelchairs roll again.”