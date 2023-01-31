A Trump Not Called Horse

The Daughter Stands Up for Her Daddy's Penis

Due to the Stormy Daniels backlash, Donald Trump has tried to quell rumors that he has a very small penis.

Others of his inner cabal, who have showered with him in golf course gym lockers, have said,

Rudy Giuliani has read a prepared statement: “His penis is big. What’s this word? I can’t read that without my glasses … it is very big and meaty, is that the word? I wouldn’t say meaty. Who wrote this?”

Melania said, in a monotone voice: “Yes my hubband very big penis very wide like horse penis – which I’ve seen and touched and … well, never mind what I do with that – but Donald’s not even close … I mean, yes, it is big.”

And Ivanka said what you read up there in the picture.

Is it bigger than those attached to the North Korean or Chinese dictators? You can’t spell dictator without some of that dick, now can you?

[The preceding was a prepared statement, not written by anyone associated with Trump, they just want to see their name in lights.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

