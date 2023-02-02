Trump Is Shocked To Hear That The FBI Found $27 Million In Drug Cartel Money In The Mar-a-Lago Estate Basement

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - Trump has told agents with the FBI, that he has no idea how the hell $27 million in cartel money ended up in his Mar-a-Lago basement.

He said that they should perhaps talk to his two spacey sons, Don "Dopey" Trump and Eric "Goofy" Trump and see if perchance the money belongs to them.

The Nazi ass-kisser swears on the Wall Street Journal that he has no earthly idea how the money got there but he thinks that (1) It was put there by Nancy Pelosi, (2) It was put there by Liz Cheney, or (3) It was put there by space aliens who are registered Democrats. ■