Trump Is Shocked To Hear That The FBI Found $27 Million In Drug Cartel Money In The Mar-a-Lago Estate Basement

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 February 2023

Hey!

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

image for Trump Is Shocked To Hear That The FBI Found $27 Million In Drug Cartel Money In The Mar-a-Lago Estate Basement
"Trump's a damn, fucking liar, the money is ALL his." -ANN COULTER

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) - Trump has told agents with the FBI, that he has no idea how the hell $27 million in cartel money ended up in his Mar-a-Lago basement.

He said that they should perhaps talk to his two spacey sons, Don "Dopey" Trump and Eric "Goofy" Trump and see if perchance the money belongs to them.

The Nazi ass-kisser swears on the Wall Street Journal that he has no earthly idea how the money got there but he thinks that (1) It was put there by Nancy Pelosi, (2) It was put there by Liz Cheney, or (3) It was put there by space aliens who are registered Democrats. ■

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFBI Raid On Mar-a-Lago

