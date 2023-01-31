The Pope Only Wants Animals to Kill, the Church Has Killed Its Fill

The Pope wants Joe Biden not to use federal tax dollars to fund abortions.

The Pontiff has compared abortion to "hiring a hitman" and said human beings should stop acting like god and "leave killing to the animals." This from a man who claims to be the representation of his god on earth … ahem, okaaaaaay …

Biden then coughed into a fist and said, what some believed was “Spanish Inquisition”, and maybe “2000 years of genocide at the hands of Christians” and “residential schools” and "the Pope eats babies for breakfast" ...

The Pope suddenly claimed that he does not know the entire history of the Catholic Church, it slipped his mind, and he wants to take the fifth, despite there being no “Fifth” in Vatican City law.

While one journalist was arguing with “His Holiness” (why refer to yourself in the third person? How many people are you? Triple, like your fake god?) some of those questions weren’t answered by Frank the Pope, but he did whisper something in Argentinean Spanish in the journalist’s ear that sounded like “You wanna get whacked? This is Italy, where whacking was invented”.

He then smiled like a devil and his glorious robes swept dirt off the ground as he walked away.

This journalist was amazed to find that she can kinda understand Spanish!