Trump Has Just Named His 2024 Presidential Campaign Manager

PENSACOLA, Florida - (Satire News) - After months of speculation, the man who was impeached twice and who lost reelection has finally named his presidential campaign manager.

Donald J. "The Sexual Predator" Trump has named a member of the KKK from Mississippi to head up his 2024 campaign.

The man's name, according to writer Atticus Coyotero, with The Word On The Street News Agency is Dildon "Bubba" Bignittz, 47, of Possum Belly, Mississippi.

Dildon owns his own moonshine making business, which he named The Bignittz Moonshining Brewing Company.

Mr. Coyotero commented that Trump has only known Bignittz for three months, but he likes him, because like him, he has a tremendous addiction to Big Macs, Diet Cokes, and loose, hot-looking blondes (ala Stormy Daniels).