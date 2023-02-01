Trump Has Just Named His 2024 Presidential Campaign Manager

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 1 February 2023

image for Trump Has Just Named His 2024 Presidential Campaign Manager
Trump's new campaign manager's hobby is collecting old discarded drinking straws. (WTF?)

PENSACOLA, Florida - (Satire News) - After months of speculation, the man who was impeached twice and who lost reelection has finally named his presidential campaign manager.

Donald J. "The Sexual Predator" Trump has named a member of the KKK from Mississippi to head up his 2024 campaign.

The man's name, according to writer Atticus Coyotero, with The Word On The Street News Agency is Dildon "Bubba" Bignittz, 47, of Possum Belly, Mississippi.

Dildon owns his own moonshine making business, which he named The Bignittz Moonshining Brewing Company.

Mr. Coyotero commented that Trump has only known Bignittz for three months, but he likes him, because like him, he has a tremendous addiction to Big Macs, Diet Cokes, and loose, hot-looking blondes (ala Stormy Daniels).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
2024 Presidential ElectionDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more