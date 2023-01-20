Battle of the Burgers - Biden's Ghostburger Vs. Trump's Big Mac

To honor small Businesses - Prez. Biden personally ordered Burgers for him and Kamala Harris for a DC lunch at the White House.

He likes the Ghostburger fast food chain.

Later there was a Photo - Op of him and Kamala enjoying their Bacon,

No - Cheese Ghostburgers with fries.

There was an immediate Media reply from Trump. "Ghostburgers are Crap. The only quality burger is the Big Mac.

I should know. I am a top connoisseur of Burgers.

I got the McDonalds Medal of Tasting for being a top judge of Burgers.

(It is next to my Time Magazine 'Man of the Year' Photo.)

Biden is envious and imitating me.

He knows I'm famous for my Burgers.

And he is sitting in my Seat where I always ate my Burgers.

Just a dirty Trick to get me upset before the 2024 election fight.

I always play Honest and Fair - and people are always playing Dirty.

At least my Base of Racists, White Supremacists and anti - Gays loves me. "

(Reported by the McDonalds Writer Bot - Little Mac)