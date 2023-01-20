Donald Trump on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

I have been watching the War on TV. The Russians are getting decimated. Sort of reminds me of the Patriots that stormed the Capitol and Trashed it. I hate to see any Patriots treated badly.

I have sent 3 tons of Big Macs battle rations to the Rusian troops in Ukraine.

Hope they get there - lots of hungry mouths between here and Russia.

Thousands of years ago Ukraine belonged to Russia. 'Ukes' aren't really Good people - and don't deserve Democracy.

If I was still president - The Ukrainians would all be speaking Russian by now.

Germany feels the same way. Germany totally destroyed Europe in World War Two. They don't care if a country gets destroyed.

They have been there - done that.

Also - There is no big Bratwurst Market in Ukraine.

if Ukraine gets destroyed - Germany get the Russian Natural Gas back quicker. Germany for the Germans - Uber Alles.

Anyway - I've done my Bit to end the War.

I am also sending Stormy Daniels and 50 gorgeous Miss Universe Babes to Russia.

Hope they get there - there are a lot of Horny guys between here and Russia.