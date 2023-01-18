Trump Spotted Down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico With An Old Wrinkled Octogenarian Woman

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico - (Satire News) - Trump and an old wrinkled female companion were spotted down on the beach in the luxurious Baja California resort town of Cabo San Lucas.

The eyewitness snapped a photo and said that old orange balls was wearing a red MAGA cap, pink sandals, and a Sponge Bob Square Pants red, white, and blue skimpy bikini swimsuit.

The witness noted that Trump looked like he has lost the last three fucking marbles he had left.

The photo was sent to info guru Andy Cohen, who saw the photo, investigated the matter, and learned the name of Trump's beach relic.

Cohen said that the old woman who is 86, used to be Trump's dental hygienist back in Manhattan.

The woman is named Ofelia Kuntintory-Bossteen, and she is estranged from her husband, Jarvin Bossteen, 71, who in 1997, was arrested for impersonating an FBI agent, a CIA agent, and a Colombia Drug Cartel drug dealer.