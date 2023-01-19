A 93-Year-Old Retired 2nd Grade Teacher Says Trump Grabbed Her Old-As-Hell Pussy

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

KEY WEST, Florida - (Satire News) - Vox Populi has stated that Donald Trump (i.e. the pussy grabber) repeatedly groped and grabbed a retired 93-year-old elementary school teacher's vagina (cunt) at Michelle Obama Elementary School in Key West,

Hollyhock Chillwax says that the asshole who thinks that he's fucking entitled committed the sexual offense in the parking lot of a Key West McDonalds.

Mrs. Hollyhock, who recently got divorced after being married for 75 years, said that the unwanted groping has left her angry, hurt, devastated, confused, distraught, irritable, and confused-as-shit.

When asked by reporter Tapioca Swizzle why she is confused, Mrs. Chillwax replied, "Well look at me. I am old-as-shit, I'm wrinkled-as-the-dickens, and I am certainly NOT the Nazi bastard's type."

Chillwax has hired the Miami law firm of Bizzle, Poppatino, Rainhill, Cuevas, & Goldenwitz, who have filed a $3.7 billion lawsuit against the old decrepit, Big Mac smelling orange son-of-a-bitch.