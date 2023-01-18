Donald Trump's Secret Illegitimate Daughter Finally Surfaces and She Is One Pissed Off Woman

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 18 January 2023

image for Donald Trump's Secret Illegitimate Daughter Finally Surfaces and She Is One Pissed Off Woman
"Dahlia's resemblance to her birth daddy (Trump) is amazing." -PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

HACKENSACK, New Jersey - (Satire News) - Papaya Bamboo with Tabloid Today has just learned from Kimberly Guilfoyle, (Don Jr.'s Puerto Rican sidepiece) that the evil pussy grabber actually has three daughters and not just two.

Guilfoyle, who many call "The Puerto Rican Leech," told Miss Bamboo, that Trump's out of wedlock daughter is 30 days older than Ivanka. Both are 41.

The woman, who is extremely furious with her sperm donor father has come out of the woods, so to speak.

Her name is named Dahlia Constance Trump, and she is employed as a pole dancer at Hackensack's Club Pussywillow. Her vital measurements are 38-24-36).

When asked about his bastarda offspring, as they are called in Italy, the pussy grabbing, predator shook his head and said that the "Claimee" looks nothing like him, and he noted that she does not even speak with a New York City accent like he does.

[WRITER'S NOTE: Well maybe that's because she grew up in Hackensack, New Jersey you orange complected 'Douche Bag.']

Trump also said that unlike him she hates Big Mac Burgers, and she also hates golf.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Donald Trump

