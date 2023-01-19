Evangelicals Politically Dump Trump Now that Abortion is Gone

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 19 January 2023

Dr. Augustus White of the Southern Comfort Evangelicals recently said - "We don't need Trump anymore.

Trump got rid of the abortion Bill by Packing the Supreme Court with anti - abortion Catholic Justices - (thanks by the way).

But now - being extremely Moral - we all belatedly remember He is a serial Adulterer, a chronic Liar, and someone who assaults women verbally and physically.

So of course, now - Trump is not suitable as a Model for our kids.

We've 'Squeezed the Juice' so to speak - and it's time to move on to see what the next Republican President will give us.

(Dump Gay marriage - possibly.)

All Evangelicals across the country feel this way about Trump.

We had a Lemon and made Lemonade - time to get rid of the Peel.

It's funny - Trump thought he was using us - and we ended up using him - the so - called Super Negotiator. The Joker got 'Out - Joked'.

(Reported by the 'Christ for White Folks' Evangelical Writer Bot).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

