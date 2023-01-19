Evangelicals Politically Dump Trump Now that Abortion is Gone

Dr. Augustus White of the Southern Comfort Evangelicals recently said - "We don't need Trump anymore.
Trump got rid of the abortion Bill by Packing the Supreme Court with anti - abortion Catholic Justices - (thanks by the way).
But now - being extremely Moral - we all belatedly remember He is a serial Adulterer, a chronic Liar, and someone who assaults women verbally and physically.
So of course, now - Trump is not suitable as a Model for our kids.
We've 'Squeezed the Juice' so to speak - and it's time to move on to see what the next Republican President will give us.
(Dump Gay marriage - possibly.)
All Evangelicals across the country feel this way about Trump.
We had a Lemon and made Lemonade - time to get rid of the Peel.
It's funny - Trump thought he was using us - and we ended up using him - the so - called Super Negotiator. The Joker got 'Out - Joked'.
(Reported by the 'Christ for White Folks' Evangelical Writer Bot).