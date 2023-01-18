Gov. Ron Desantis Raids Abortion Plane in Orlando - Half the Women were Republican

A plane bound for NY City - mainly women seeking Abortions out of State - was recently raided by the Ron DeSantis' heavily armed Swat Abortion Police.

The First-Class section all wealthy Republican married women and Daughters of prominent Republicans - were let go into their Husband's custody.

The married and unmarried women in Economy Class went straight to state prison and $50,000 bail.

'All are equal under the Law', said Gov. Ronnie. 'But some poor people just keep violating the Law - and will face the full Wrath of my interpretation of Florida Law.

'Just as I did my Victory dance as Ex - Felons got jailed for Voting - (even though elected voting officials let them vote - and didn't get arrested) - I will do my little Victory dance now.'

The 'Mini - Me, Wannabe' Hopeful Trump Replacement then did his famous 'Trump - amative' dance Steps to the music of the Village People.

'I am even thinking of dying my hair Blonde for the 2024 election,' he said.

We have Law and Order here in Florida - the Law, very Punitive - for the Poor Women seeking Abortions.

The Order (based on the concept of Mercy, very Easy) - for the Rich Women seeking an Abortion.

(Brought to you by the NY Writer Bot - Rudy)