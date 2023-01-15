Act Now - Everything About Donald MUST GO!

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Sunday, 15 January 2023

image for Act Now - Everything About Donald MUST GO!
Sell Sell Sell!!! Buy Buy Buy!!!

Since his NFTs sold out in 5 seconds, Donald Trump now wants to sell more of “himself”.

In the NFTs, he presented himself as a hero of various types: a hero of the Old West, a hero of Space, some kind of Marvel hero … and a heroic bag of shit.

Now, Donald is bottling his sweat – his bath water – the toothpaste that drops from his toothbrush into the sink (there will be a verification document guaranteeing that the paste touching at least one of Donald’s teeth) …

… and for those true connoisseurs of all things Donald, soon you will be able to buy his piss, shit and puke – AND something that oozes from some of his many boils, doctors have yet to classify it as natural to this planet.

So to all youse MAGA millionaire hillbillies … want to own a piece of your god and not wait until he “dies and is resurrected” like the last guy who suckered you into that endless messianic lie?

Break open those piggybanks … Donald’s taking a shit and putting a price tag on it!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

