Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits That She, Like Her Idol Trump, Is Addicted To Big Macs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 11 January 2023

241-pound Gov. Sarah said she recently lost 4 ounces.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - (Satire News) - News Blues reporter Velveeta Maracas, reports that after interviewing the newly-elected governor of Arkansas, she can say that she is just as hate-filled, and as just as evil as her idol Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump.

Miss Maracas revealed that just a mere 55 seconds into her interview with Sarah "Chubby" Huckabee Sanders, she could see that the 241-pound female is the female version of the orange asshole, (i.e. Donald Trump).

Miss Maracas said that "Chubby" even smells like Big Mac burgers, just like the he-bitch pussy grabber.

Maracas even noted that the brand new governor, even admitted that she, (like her hero), is addicted to McDonalds Big Macs, and she, (like her hero), eats 9 of the burgers each and every day. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

