The Trump From Ipanema

I knew it was just a matter of time. Donald Trump doesn’t just want to own America, he wants the world.

The Brazilians are under his control. They cannot think for themselves. They want their own Mar-A-Lago on Ipanema Beach, where the stars come out to shine, protected by heavily-armed soldiers who have had the law changed so that they can kill on sight and never go to prison.

Speaking of … Donny is getting closer, so he needs to think about moving quickly. Definitely a flight risk, but when the world knows who you are, fuck passports, the FBI can have ‘em. Trump will land in Rio and say, “Viva Trump, bitches!” and the crowd will go wild and invite them into their homes and throw women at him, begging him to impregnate wives and daughters for the “good sperm” and then they’ll make him Generalissimo of Brazil.

Fuck. Sorry Lulu, you tried, but reason and common sense has never been a strong point in South American politics. Madness has always been more popular in politics, so the crazier the statesman, the greater the chance he will plummet the nation in war and disease and starvation and mass murder.

All very America past times. America, under Trump, will own both North and South America. And then the world …