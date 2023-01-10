Trump is the Biggest Corporate Crook in America

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 10 January 2023

image for Trump is the Biggest Corporate Crook in America
Dave the dog does not support Trump.

Trump is literally the Biggest Corporate Crook in America.

Trump is 6ft., 3 inches and over 250 pounds. (His official Weight is a Coy 243 pounds.)

Elon Musk is a trim 5 ft., 11 inches and 180 pounds.

Jeff Bezos (with his 'Slumlord' Employee - killing warehouses) is a relative 'Shrimp' at 5 ft. 7inches and 150 pounds.

(All estimates are based on the Theory that to become a Billionaire - you have to be a Corporate Crook first).

New York Legal Prosecutors are close to proving Trump's corporate crimes. Basically, he had a simple Scam (for a simple Man).

For tax purposes - radically undervalue the price of your Real estate holdings and load them with deductible expenses - and pay little or no Taxes.

(Maybe having to spend some money for Cash bribes.)

When selling - give the Real value of the Buildings and reap Big bucks.

This is the American Way - aided and abetted by all your Conservative Congressmen - (who are well paid to look out for you - the Citizens. )

(P. S. - Trump is also our second Biggest President.

Grover Cleveland weighed about 300 pounds - (but Trump has him beaten in the 'Crookedness Department').

Hollywood Gossip Journalist Lance Bottomly reporting.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

