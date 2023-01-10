Trump is the Biggest Corporate Crook in America

Trump is literally the Biggest Corporate Crook in America.

Trump is 6ft., 3 inches and over 250 pounds. (His official Weight is a Coy 243 pounds.)

Elon Musk is a trim 5 ft., 11 inches and 180 pounds.

Jeff Bezos (with his 'Slumlord' Employee - killing warehouses) is a relative 'Shrimp' at 5 ft. 7inches and 150 pounds.

(All estimates are based on the Theory that to become a Billionaire - you have to be a Corporate Crook first).

New York Legal Prosecutors are close to proving Trump's corporate crimes. Basically, he had a simple Scam (for a simple Man).

For tax purposes - radically undervalue the price of your Real estate holdings and load them with deductible expenses - and pay little or no Taxes.

(Maybe having to spend some money for Cash bribes.)

When selling - give the Real value of the Buildings and reap Big bucks.

This is the American Way - aided and abetted by all your Conservative Congressmen - (who are well paid to look out for you - the Citizens. )

(P. S. - Trump is also our second Biggest President.

Grover Cleveland weighed about 300 pounds - (but Trump has him beaten in the 'Crookedness Department').

Hollywood Gossip Journalist Lance Bottomly reporting.