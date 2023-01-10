Trump is the Biggest Corporate Crook in America

Trump is literally the Biggest Corporate Crook in America.
Trump is 6ft., 3 inches and over 250 pounds. (His official Weight is a Coy 243 pounds.)
Elon Musk is a trim 5 ft., 11 inches and 180 pounds.
Jeff Bezos (with his 'Slumlord' Employee - killing warehouses) is a relative 'Shrimp' at 5 ft. 7inches and 150 pounds.
(All estimates are based on the Theory that to become a Billionaire - you have to be a Corporate Crook first).
New York Legal Prosecutors are close to proving Trump's corporate crimes. Basically, he had a simple Scam (for a simple Man).
For tax purposes - radically undervalue the price of your Real estate holdings and load them with deductible expenses - and pay little or no Taxes.
(Maybe having to spend some money for Cash bribes.)
When selling - give the Real value of the Buildings and reap Big bucks.
This is the American Way - aided and abetted by all your Conservative Congressmen - (who are well paid to look out for you - the Citizens. )
(P. S. - Trump is also our second Biggest President.
Grover Cleveland weighed about 300 pounds - (but Trump has him beaten in the 'Crookedness Department').
Hollywood Gossip Journalist Lance Bottomly reporting.