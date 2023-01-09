Trump Planning Another New Riot in DC - A Lance Bottomly Hollywood Expose

I Ran into Marjorie Taylor Green in Hollywood the other day - (possibly she is still Trump's new secret 'Squeeze').

She only knows me as an ex - Movie star - Doesn't know that I am secretly a journalist and gossip Columnist.

(She loved me as the main Victim in 'Female Ax Hackers from Planet X' - is a big Fan.)

Anyway - she told me of what's going on a Mar - a - Largo.

Trump is gearing up to be President again.

He got the great Idea of having another 'innocent' Political gathering at the mall in DC - Him, Rudy, Marjorie and various and assorted Gear - loose and Nut - ball 'Rightie' Republicans.

And to really Get his Right-Wing Base 'going' - afterwards they would go and Trash the National Archives building. (They keep bugging him for Documents and Trump wants to do some Payback.)

Also - It would Start the Campaign off with a Bang - so to speak.

Marjorie had had a couple drinks - and I had to swear not to tell another Soul.

(But of course, a print article is not another Soul). And I have to make a Living.