Right Wing 'Loonie' Trumpies to Control Half of U.S. Congress

Funny story written by UncleDale

Friday, 6 January 2023

image for Right Wing 'Loonie' Trumpies to Control Half of U.S. Congress
Hail to the...yeeaahh, never mind.

All News sites are carrying the story about pathetic House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

(His lips probably got bruised kissing Trump's Derriere - and it was all for nothing.)

Eleven No Confidence Votes so far - from the Ultraconservative Trumpers - to make sure McCarthy doesn't get elected as Speaker of the House.

And when McCarthy tries to placate them - they move the Goal post.

Remember Peanuts? - Charlie Brown trying to kick a football and Lucy Sabotaging every time. McCarthy is basically a Charlie Brown.

You Reap what you Sow. Help elect Crazy Republicans to Congress (to keep Power) - you get a Crazy Republican Congress.

Marjorie Taylor Green who used to be a nutty Radical Republican is now suddenly a Responsible Conservative urging voting for McCarthy.

The 20 new Hardliner Republicans see her as too Liberal - and part of the problem.

Where will end? If the Republican Party drifts far enough Right - you get a Congress Mussolini would have been very comfortable with.

(Basil Blathering watching America's descent into Political Madness from safe, sane Britain).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more