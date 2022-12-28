VP Kamala Harris Sends 10 Busloads of D.C.'s Homeless To Texas Gov. Greg "The Asshole" Abbott's Governor's Mansion

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 28 December 2022

"Gov. Abbott makes Adolf Hitler look like a choir boy." -ANN COULTER

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - In a move to show that what is good for the goose is good for the gander, VP Harris has sent 10 busloads of homeless D.C. residents down to Texas Governor Greg "The Eggplant-Looking" Abbott's mansion in Austin, Texas.

The man, who is considered to be the ugliest governor in the entire nation had sent 10 busloads of Haitian immigrants to the vice president's home in San Francisco.

Lexi Aspen with the Cloud 9 News Agency stated that old "Wheelchair Willie" (Abbott) was so upset, furious, and angry that (1) He peed in his wheelchair and (2) He fell out of his wheelchair bruising his scrotum.

Aspen who spoke to Abbott said that the Texas douche bag is so full of stress that he has broken out in hives that look like vulture bites.

SIDENOTE: The Lone Star state senate is reportedly looking into having "The Eggplant" deported back to his mother country - Nazi Germany.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

