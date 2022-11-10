Herschel Walker Might be Next Senator of Georgia - Depends on the Number of His Kids

Former Black Quarterback Herschel Walker has a good chance of being the next senator of Georgia. But if five or six more illegitimate kids of his shows up - he might not get Elected.

He is married and has legitimate children but apparently had a hobby of producing children with another 10 - 12 women - while married. He also paid for several Abortions - as he didn't want a large family.

The Republican voters of Georgia don't seem to mind the example he is setting for their children - since they believe in large families and Family Values.

Right now, Republican candidates can be Liars, adulterers - have no redeeming qualities - and if they have kissed the ring of Donald Trump - well, let's elect them to the United States Senate!

So, if you are a corrupt, ambitious Republican don't despair - you can have a ton of 'baggage' and still end up in a good job.

Let's hope poor Herschel get the Job - he has a lot of Child Support to pay!