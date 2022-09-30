Ginni Thomas Lies and Says That The Fact That She Is Way Overweight Clouded Her 2020 Presidential Election Results Reasoning

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - The white wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who is black, testified before The Senate Condemnatory Hearing On The Evil Terrorist Assault of Jan. 6.

As many reputable national publications have stated including BuzzFuzz, Ipso Facto News, Boom Boom News, The Cloud 9 News Agency, and The Cosmos News Service, Ginni Thomas, who admits to being 97 pounds overweight, having upper thigh cellulite, spide veins, and blemishes on her ovaries, is regarded as one of the dumbest, stupidist, of all Trump die-hard supporters.

Even Fox News "Wonderboy." Sean "Fred Flintstone" Hannity said of Ginni that the flakey, nutty, fruity broad needs to be institutionalized 'yesterday.'

Mrs. Thomas, who is actually more hated than Ann Coulter, Marsha Blackburn, and Laura Ingraham, still actually believes in her fucked up brain of brains, that the racist, pussy-grabbing Donald Trump, actually won the 2020 presidential election.

Boom Boom News has learned that Ginni tips the scales at 262, and her left tit is a DD cup and her right tit is a DDD cup.

SIDENOTE: Las Vegas oddsmakers have pointed out that, the fat, tub of industrial lard, dishwater blonde Ginni Thomas has a better chance of being elected Miss America, than Trump had of actually being the 2020 winner.