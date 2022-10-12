The Nigerian Prince And Republican Sore Losers

Guess what? Or guess who is running for political office in November and is already predicting his November defeat, claiming that the election would be fixed? This candidate says Democrats will steal his election as they stole Trump's 2020 presidential election.

No, it isn't Kari Lake, J.D. Vance, Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, or any other Republican making the exact prediction.

Give up?

The Nigerian Prince of email send money scam fame!

Oh yes, the same guy who promises a fortune if you contribute a few bucks to his scam. Send him some cash to pay for the transaction, and he'll share his inheritance with you. Easy money!

Donald Trump gave him the green light.

After the green light flashed, the Nigerian Prince was welcomed into the Republican Party as a candidate and given quickie citizenship. The Prince is running for the US Senate from California.

Still in scam mode, the Prince's campaign is based on his predictable defeat, claiming that when he loses his election, his candidacy will have been stolen from him by the thieves in the Democratic Party. He's after Diane Feinstein's senate seat.

Cemented into her California Senate seat, Ms. Feinstein replied, "Hold it there, buster. No way California will vote for you and give you my US Senate seat."

The Nigerian Prince immediately jumped into action sending out thousands of emails: You see? It's already a fixed deal. Send money so that I can fight for freedom and the American dream. Once elected, I'll share my winnings with you."

It smells fishy, but some things never get stale.

Donald Trump, Herschel Walker and The Nigerian Prince walked into a bar...

Read more by this author: