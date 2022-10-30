Kari Lake: “I’ll Accept Arizona Election Results If Democrats Just Stay the F#@k Home November 8”

Phoenix - Arizona Gubernatorial candidate, former news commentator and Trump Cult hero Kari Lake promised that she would accept the results of the November 8th election, with the only stipulation that all Democrats, Socialists, Communists and other “enemies of Donald” simply stay at home and not vote.

She also said that upon her election, which would be the only possible outcome of the vote, that she would abolish all elections in the state, appoint herself permanent Governor of Arizona, and declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“I won’t be taking any orders from Hunter Biden’s dad Joe, the true White House is Mar-A-Lago and the Fat Orange guy is in charge now” said Lake.