Latest DNA Analysis - U.S. Republicans have Killer Ape Genes - So can be Hateful and Brutal to Others

Dr. Futuro finds it a great puzzle that Republicans in America - and Conservatives in other countries - have no Mercy or Compassion toward the disabled - and homeless, or poor children, poor women or men.

And all the while daily professing real Christianity - and following the teachings of Christ.

Well the Ditz DNA Report just had a new article about DNA differences between Compassionate people and Selfish people.

It turns out that about 200, 000 years ago part of the Human Race evolved from vicious killer apes - while the majority of humans evolved from several other more peaceful ape species.

We are a mosaic of pre-human Ancestry - and are also a mosaic of Human Ancestry - having Neanderthal genes and pre-human genes from an Asian ancestor.

All of this has been proven by DNA from the teeth of extinct human ancestors.

Anyway, finally we know why supposedly kind Christian people can ignore homeless and hungry people they meet on the street - it is in their Genes.

Or the more cynical would say they are Christian in name only.

(It is human Nature to cherry - pick Christianity(or any other religion) - and use it to look down on others.) Can't be Superior without having others Inferior.

So the next time you see someone stepping over the Homeless to get on the Bus - be compassionate - they Know not what they do.

Maybe Science will develop Gene Therapy and we can make these people Compassionate. Hope springs Eternal.