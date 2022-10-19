Isreal Refuses to Help Ukraine-Apparently Likes Bloody Russia Better

Funny story written by UncleDale

Wednesday, 19 October 2022

The holy missile defense system

Recently Ukraine asked to buy missile defense systems from Russia to use against the Iranian Kamikaze drones - and Israel refused.

This is the second refusal by Israel to sell missile defense to Ukraine.

Israel just doesn't care if Dictatorship Russia pounds Democracy Ukraine into rubble and back to the stone age, and kills hundreds of thousands of Ukraine men, women and children. How soon the millions of people killed in Germany by a Bloody Dictatorship are forgotten.

Israel is a Democracy in Name Only - anyway. The religious Right and the Military run the country - just like in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile Two billion dollars of yearly American Foreign Aid Money builds large settlements in the West Bank as they steal all that free Arab land. (You don't think they pay for the land - do you?)

And in America - they are supporting with Election Cash all the extreme Right wing Trumpian candidates who want to destroy Democracy.

What a great little country!

(And of course anyone mentioning these things makes that person guilty of the crime of being anti - Semitic).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

