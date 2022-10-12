President Biden Is Sending 21, C-5A Cargo Planes Loaded With All Kinds of Munitions To Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (US Satire) - President Biden told the news media, that as per the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is immediately sending 31, C-5A Cargo Planes, loaded with all kinds of munitions; including tank-destroying bombs, surface-to-air missiles, grenade launchers, 60,000 M-4 carbines, millions of bullets, and 9,000, 44-gallon drums of napalm.

POTUS said that the money will come from the Foreign Military Assistance Fund, as well as from the money that was going to be used to repaint the White House.

Meanwhile, President Putin said that he will instruct his troops to shoot down the American cargo planes.

SIDENOTE: President Biden responded by saying that if he (Putin) does, he (POTUS) will shoot a heat-seeking missile up Putinski's ass.