President Biden Is Sending 21, C-5A Cargo Planes Loaded With All Kinds of Munitions To Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 12 October 2022

image for President Biden Is Sending 21, C-5A Cargo Planes Loaded With All Kinds of Munitions To Ukraine
These are two of the thirty-one C-5A's that are headed for The Ukraine.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (US Satire) - President Biden told the news media, that as per the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is immediately sending 31, C-5A Cargo Planes, loaded with all kinds of munitions; including tank-destroying bombs, surface-to-air missiles, grenade launchers, 60,000 M-4 carbines, millions of bullets, and 9,000, 44-gallon drums of napalm.

POTUS said that the money will come from the Foreign Military Assistance Fund, as well as from the money that was going to be used to repaint the White House.

Meanwhile, President Putin said that he will instruct his troops to shoot down the American cargo planes.

SIDENOTE: President Biden responded by saying that if he (Putin) does, he (POTUS) will shoot a heat-seeking missile up Putinski's ass.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more