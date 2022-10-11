President Biden Puts The Entire Blame For Hurricane Ian On "Don the Con" Trump

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Category 5 Hurricane Ian was one mean son-of-a-bitch.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (US Satire) - President Biden makes no bones about who is to blame for the wrath and destruction that was caused by Hurricane Ian.

According to April Jiggle with The Scuttlebutt Review, Ian was caused by the fact that the Trumptard ignored signs of the powerful cat 5 hurricane that was destined to strike the US mainland.

The soon-to-be-ex-husband of Melania did not give a rat's ass about hurricane prevention, due to the fact that the "Orange Bitch" was too busy cheating on the golf course to care about the weather.

Trump reportedly puts all of the blame on Nancy Pelosi because he says that she practices witchcraft on her off days.

