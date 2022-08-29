The FBI Reveals That Trump Gave Putin The Door Combination Numbers To Get Inside Fort Knox

WASHINGTON, D.C. (US Satire) - The Vox Populi News Agency has just learned that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has revealed that Trump willingly gave Russian President Putin the extremely secret combination numbers to all of the Fort Knox doors.

VPNA's Tapioca Swizzle noted that an unnamed FBI agent told her off-the-record that the highly secretive information alone, could land the treasonous tub of lard (Trump) in federal prison for no less than 29 years.

When Trump was asked to comment on the new Fort Knox development, he shrugged his shoulders, took a bite of one of his 3 Big Macs, and simply said that he has never heard of Fort Knox, President Putin, or Stormy Daniels. ■