ROTTEN PEACHES, Georgia - (Satire News) - BuzzFuzz is reporting that the predatorial asshole who has hundreds of nicknames has just been given one more.

The new nickname comes from New Orleans stand up comedian Zydeco Dupree.

Dupree who once dated Khloe Kardashian, told reporter Taffeta Kixx that Toxic Trump's new moniker is Donald "The Fifth" Trump.

The Louisiana funnyman gave Trump the nickname after watching the New York State Hearing on the evil, lying, tax-evading Trumptard who took the fifth a total of 798 times.

Trump denies it by saying that it was actually ONLY 802 times (?).

[WRITER'S NOTE: 802 is actually a larger number than 798. WHERE THE FUCK did the racist pussy grabber learn arithmetic?]