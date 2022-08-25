Trump's Redacted Search Warrant Released - Antiques Roadshow Mentioned

The Redacted Trump search warrant was revealed by Aldo Riviera of Ferret News.

Among the findings were:

First - Trump had 15 boxes of documents with his presidential signature on all documents - including lovey-dovey letters to the North Korean dictator - his favorite dictator, after Putin.

Also, letters showed - Trump was planning on going on Antiques Road Show, heavily disguised, to find out how much these documents were worth - and then selling them for big bucks - as Presidential Collectibles - (for about $150,000 - he estimated).

Secondly - Soviet spies, posing as a married couple, were staying at Mar-a-Lago, claiming to be right wing French La Pen supporters, and also Trump supporters - and hoping to get the documents.

They wore dark suits and dark glasses and went around always saying - "we're from France", when asked any questions - and not saying anything else. They fit right in at Trump's resort, and were actually one of the more normal couples.

The documents were kept in the unlocked porno room at Mar a Lago and the Feds. were worried - as that room was used day and night by many of the inhabitants - including the grounds keepers.

There was a lot of Russian porno DVDs, possibly a gift from Putin. And some Asian Porno probably from from North Korea - nude slender women - with screechy voices, when things got Hot.

Agents had to review all of these, and were reportedly exhausted.