A McDonalds In Alabama, Which Is The Reddest State In The Nation Names A Limited Burger After Donald Trump

COTTON PANTIES, Alabama - (Satire News) - The New Orleans Recorder-Chronicle Newspaper recently did a piece on the "Reddest" state in the entire nation.

And the winner was the okra producing state of Alabama.

Recorder-Chronicle reporter Bacardi Cheyenne said that he was surprised-as-hell to learn that there are more devoted, dedicated, uniformed Trump supporters in 'Bama, as VP Harris calls the state, than in the other 49 states combined.

Cheyenne also found out that there is a McDonalds in the small candle making town of Cotton Panties, where the manager named Brutski Fannawetso, 63, claims to have voted for Trump a total of six times.

Fannawetso openly told Cheyenne that he found a unique way of being able to cheat the voting machine with very little effort.

Brutski, as his parole officer calls him, stated that he loves Trump so fucking much that he has named a special burger in his honor.

The burger consists of six meats, eight slices of cheese, and half a pound of ham; and Fannawetso calls it The Official Donald Trump Three-Pound McBurger.

SIDENOTE: Several McDonalds patrons, who have eaten the humongous son-of-a-bitch burger have had to rush to the nearest emergency clinic.