WASHINGTON, D.C. - (US Satire) - 47 state attorney generals have just stated that with the latest relevation regarding Trump, there is just no way in hellacious hell that "Pervy," as Stormy Daniels calls him, is not going away to prison, for a long, long, time.

The straw that broke the camel's back is that "Donna Trump," (aka Donald Trump) kept 873 classified documents that he had no business keeping.

Washington Globe-Express writer Lola Watergold, said that she has talked with seven US experts on espionage, spying, and clandestine operations.

Ms. Watergold noted that every one she talked to could not believe how Teflonistic the Trumpturd is.

They all wondered what the fuck does the Orange Blossom Twat, have on them, that causes them to follow him like a bunch of one-week-old puppies following their mama's tits.

The WGE writer, like so many media types, is asking the question, "Why are all of the GOPers and GOPettes so fucking afraid of one tremendously overweight racist predator?"