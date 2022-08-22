Ukrainian Horseshoes

Tit for Tat ...

Ooooo, the Ukrainians are soooo scared!

They killed a girl who Putin was in love with and wanted to put his baby inside (like so many other young girls and boys, with or without a tummy kiss from a man who heads the secret Russian organization: BBI: Belly-Button Inspector), and now he vows to strike at Ukraine.

Um … you already started that back in February. Have you not been watching the news? Not yours – my god, now that’s biased news reporting! And I thought the Americans had it cornered. Then again, Russian Television doesn’t seem to be able to present an alternate viewpoint without Vlad using a radiation rod as an assassination tool.

Impressive though, that the Ukrainians can send a sapper behind enemy lines to miss a Russian “philosopher” and off his daughter instead. Now where will Putin stick his dick and create more little Putinas?

Here’s some philosophy for ya … If a bomb misses its target, is it still a bomb? What’s that old saying: close only counts in horseshoes and nuclear war. Well, Putin has threatened one of them, so I guess the Ukrainians are playing horseshoes.

A miss is as good as a hit to a pedo Putin.

Keep those horseshoes with their tines pointed up, Ukraine, you’re doing fine!

