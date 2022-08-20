Imagine: Suing The Owner After Caught With Owner's Property

The outrage!

How dare the FBI give ample warning of their visit to Mar-a-Lago to recover stolen property belonging to the National Archives and then have the thief, caught red-handed with fifteen boxes of the stolen documents (that's 15 boxes), threaten to take legal action against the FBI and the USA!

Alice in Wonderland or in the Fun House at Mar-a-Lago.

So the kid in the Fun House had his hand in the cookie jar. Cookie crumbs are all over his face and clothing. The kid even smells like cookies.

He is caught red-handed by the searching FBI.

Then the kid announces, "I do declare, these cookies belong to me! Before I stole them, I proclaimed to own the entire cookie jar! My witnesses are the kitchen stove, the dishwasher, and the refrigerator."

The FBI says that it doesn't work that way.

Jesus Enriques Rosas, The Body Language Guy on YouTube, looks at the kid with his hand in the now empty cookie jar, notes the cookie crumbs on the kid's clothing, and smells the cookies and agrees with the FBI. "You don't need The Body Language Guy for this one. The kid is guilty!"

The kid's supporters agree with the kid, and so does Quack News. When the FBI indicts the kid, they promise war.

However, it wasn't cookies taken from the White House, but Top Secret Classified government documents taken by Donald Trump to Mar-a-Lago for unknown reasons and left in a basement.

The documents should have remained in a SCIF room at the White House and gone directly to the National Archives of the USA, not Mar-a-Lago.

Read more by this author: