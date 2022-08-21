The Reason Why Donald Trump Was Arrested Will Shock Even His Staunchest Supporters

MAR-A-LAGO - (US Satire) - Reporter Tapioca Swizzle with The Vox Populi News Agency has just broken the story that one Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump has finally been arrested.

The Trumpturd was in his bedroom playing with his Stormy Daniels Inflatible Doll when deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department burst into his bedroom.

Deputy Rufus Fishfield stated that the Orange Perv was totally naked, (which he said he will never be able to unsee), and he (Trump) informed them that he has no idea who the rubber doll belongs to, but he promised that it was not his.

Sheriff's deputies took the life-like doll down to headquarters where they are pretty sure that "Rubber Stormy" will have the Pussy Grabber's DNA all over her tits, her ass, her mouth, and her beaver (muffin).

Melania was asked if the Stormy Daniels doll belong to her husband. She replied, "Ease dee Paceefeek Ochun wet, ease a blue bird blue, and ease Ann Coulter ugly-as-sheet?"

Deputy Fishfield said, "Okay Mrs. Trump, so I can take that as a yes?"

"Oh jes, I am tellings tu ju, dat ju can take dat as a jes for chure, for chure. ■