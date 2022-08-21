Trump Has More Supporters In Alabama Than In All The Other 49 States Combined

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS, Alabama - (Business Satire) - The Wild Whispers News Agency has let it be known that a recent survey shows that the reddest state in the nation, Alabama, has more Trump supporters that the other 49 states combined.

WWNA reporter Margarita Mixx said that Trump is very lucky that he still has any backers at all because every day more things come out that show him guilty of embezzlement, fraud, misappropriation of funds, espionage, and treason.

In fact Eric "Goofy" Trump told his dad's one lone media friend, Greg Gutfeld that his father will never admit that he fucked up big time.

Trump still believes in his orange face of faces that he is innocent and that he can prove it, if he could just find a lawyer to defend him.

But like they say in Herzegovina, once a lying, no account, loser, racist, always a lying, no account, loser, racist.