Trump Followers Fighting The New Texas 'In God We Trust' Law

Texas has a new law legally mandating putting 'In God We Trust' posters in all schools - (if donated by Right Wing organizations to the schools).

People who thought Texas Nutty in the past can't believe the new level of creative Nuttiness - but for such a good Cause.

Luckily the new law, so far, didn't mandate Pilgrim Garb for all the kids, or Christian prayer service.

They wanted to mandate Bible reading, but Politicians have put so little money into the Texas Education system - most kids can't read.

But the Trumpists are furious. They had fought for an 'In Trump We Trust' poster for all Texas schools and thought they had a deal.

But the other side Lied to them - (using one of Savior Trump's favorite Tactics against them).

"Is there no Honesty among us Conservatives?" - they screamed - outside a hastily called Texas Capitol rally. Apparently not.

Meanwhile, the parents of Jewish, Mormon, Muslim and Hindu kids who use a different name for the Creator - also protested - but they have no power in Christian theocratic Texas - and were ignored.

A newer bill coming through the Legislature will require 'In God We Trust, to be tattooed on each child's forehead. The thinking is the Kids like Trendy things - and this will help to spread the Word.