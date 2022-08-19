Trump's Physician Says That He Is a Hard Core Racist And The Bigot Needs To Be Institutionalized

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 19 August 2022

Melania recently told Anderson Cooper that Donald's head is as hairless as a ping pong ball.

ATLANTA, Georgia - (US Satire) - "Toxic Trump" has finally admitted that he knows that he is one fucked up son-of-a-bitch racist; but he can't help it because it's in his Hereditary genes.

Trump's physician Dr. Yang Fu Fi gave him a thorough physical and the good doctor deduced three things: (1). Trump's complexion is orange as hell. (2) Trump smells like a damn Big Mac, and (3). Cheeto Face has fingers that are the size of the fingers of a 6-year-old boy.

Regarding his pathological racism, DJT said that he inherited the racist gene from his father, who got it from his father, who got it from his mother, Tomasina Trump.

Tomasina Trump, used to tell her friends and relatives that if she had lived during the times of the Civil War, she would have owned hundreds and hundreds of slaves.

Boom Boom News has reported that Tomasina Trump, who used to dress up in KKK dresses, even had a tattoo on her bikini line that read: "Dis here white gal she be bedder dan any of dem black plantation cotton pickers lemme shust sey."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

